Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Invests $205,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $88.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $99.08.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

