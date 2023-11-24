Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 28,636 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,636 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 46,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.