Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Warner Music Group by 149.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 913,950 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 471,026 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $14,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.