Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,296 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,062,500. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

