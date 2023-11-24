Capital International Inc. CA Buys 87,504 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

