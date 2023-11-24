Capital International Inc. CA Buys New Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,737 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $153.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $154.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

