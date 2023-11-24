Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 646,777 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

