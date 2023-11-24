Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,246 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,423,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,734,000 after buying an additional 176,980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in VICI Properties by 368.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 44.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 470,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 145,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 115.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,704,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,585,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE VICI opened at $28.61 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

