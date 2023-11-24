Capital International Inc. CA Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

