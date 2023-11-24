Capital International Inc. CA Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 384.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,867 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

