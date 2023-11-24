Capital International Inc. CA Has $3.21 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $3,374,053.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $690,668.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775,767 shares of company stock worth $51,100,811. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

