Capital International Inc. CA Has $3.87 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,766 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TOL opened at $85.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.39 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

