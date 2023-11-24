Capital International Inc. CA Increases Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 770.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $380,823,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 797,073 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $101,084,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

NYSE:EXR opened at $126.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

