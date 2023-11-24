Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 26,864 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.