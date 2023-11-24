Capital International Inc. CA Sells 2,319 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Chart Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Chart Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $132.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average is $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

