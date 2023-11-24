Capital International Investors Acquires 6,514 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104,473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.35% of Boeing worth $444,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $219.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.97. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $171.70 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.