Capital International Investors Acquires 727,241 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 727,241 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.11% of Armstrong World Industries worth $359,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,108,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,162,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

