Capital International Investors Acquires New Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital International Investors bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,484,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.