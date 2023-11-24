Capital International Investors Acquires Shares of 3,559,152 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,559,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,905,000. Capital International Investors owned 2.83% of Olin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 33.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,679,000 after purchasing an additional 87,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,775,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

