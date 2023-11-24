Capital International Investors Buys 1,525,722 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525,722 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $473,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CNI shares. Argus lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $113.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

