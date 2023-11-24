Capital International Investors Has $207.01 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.65% of Veeva Systems worth $207,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,216,254.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $175.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.40. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

