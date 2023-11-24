Capital International Investors Has $225.85 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,222 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $225,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. TD Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE:TTE opened at $68.09 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

