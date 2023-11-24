Capital International Investors Has $236.63 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,307 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.11% of Globant worth $236,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Globant by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $212.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.01. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $215.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.