Capital International Investors Has $331.69 Million Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,974,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.79% of Mattel worth $331,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 247,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mattel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Mattel by 136,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

