Capital International Investors Increases Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital International Investors increased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,185,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,689 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.85% of Atlassian worth $366,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $6,919,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Atlassian by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 75.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $180.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $115.24 and a 12 month high of $215.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $1,579,882.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,337,288.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $1,579,882.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,337,288.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $768,053.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,728,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,350 shares of company stock worth $66,169,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

