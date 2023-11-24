Capital International Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,426,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,420 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.30% of Trip.com Group worth $294,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $168,290,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 459.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,143,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,231 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

