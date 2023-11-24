Capital International Investors Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.26% of DocuSign worth $233,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

