Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,331,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310,889 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $314,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 41.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 209.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

