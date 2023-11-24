Capital International Investors Sells 3,960,705 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,960,705 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $254,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 220,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 456.4% during the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 122,313 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

