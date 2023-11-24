Capital International Investors Sells 56,243 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,853,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,243 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.41% of Relx worth $261,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Relx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,012,000 after buying an additional 283,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,568,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,330,000 after acquiring an additional 131,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Relx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,378,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.47) to GBX 3,000 ($37.53) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Investec raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.66) to GBX 2,860 ($35.78) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.53) to GBX 3,200 ($40.04) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.

Relx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

