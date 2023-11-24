Capital International Sarl Acquires 8,980 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned 0.29% of Patria Investments worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Patria Investments by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after buying an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,115,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after buying an additional 769,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 771.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 626,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patria Investments by 1,666.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 522,590 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Patria Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Patria Investments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $17.46.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Patria Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.