Capital International Sarl Has $2.12 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BioNTech by 8.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $180.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $188.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

