Capital International Sarl Invests $1.85 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

