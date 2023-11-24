Capital International Sarl Makes New $2 Million Investment in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $188.10 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.06. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,809 shares of company stock worth $5,270,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

