Capital International Sarl Makes New $33,000 Investment in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WeWork by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WeWork by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,357,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 334,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WeWork by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,462,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,851,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in WeWork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,703,000.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

WeWork stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.08. WeWork Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $130.80.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

