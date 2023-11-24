Capital International Sarl Purchases 8,313 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AR opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

