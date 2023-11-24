Capital International Sarl Sells 1,482 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 149.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 913,950 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 471,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $14,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 2.8 %

WMG opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

