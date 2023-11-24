Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Capital & Regional Plc (OTCMKTS:CRPLF – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Separately, Peel Hunt raised Capital & Regional to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.
