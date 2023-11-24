Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Capital & Regional Plc (OTCMKTS:CRPLF – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Capital & Regional to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRPLF

Capital & Regional Price Performance

Capital & Regional Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

(Get Free Report)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.