Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 208,381 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,381 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.44% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $216,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

TAK stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

