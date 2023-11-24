Capital Research Global Investors Acquires Shares of 3,426,370 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,426,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.60% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:APO opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

