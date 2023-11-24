Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,091,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.74% of Stifel Financial worth $363,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 116,441.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,981,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $60,421,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after buying an additional 466,338 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.