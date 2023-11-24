Capital Research Global Investors Has $224.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,123,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 5.11% of Western Union worth $224,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Western Union by 120.7% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 67.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

