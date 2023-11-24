Capital Research Global Investors Has $228.99 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,019,099 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.82% of Arch Capital Group worth $228,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,643,000 after acquiring an additional 534,690 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,857,000 after purchasing an additional 983,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after acquiring an additional 248,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

