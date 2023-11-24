Capital Research Global Investors Has $265.73 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.34% of Progressive worth $265,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $802,968,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $162.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day moving average of $137.72. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $163.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,487 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

