Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 1,007,777 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,777 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 7.45% of Affirm worth $337,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Affirm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Affirm by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 111,775 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 366.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Holding Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $3,913,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The firm had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

