Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 422,080 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,080 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.13% of GitLab worth $244,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after acquiring an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 34.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,738,000 after purchasing an additional 869,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $7,509,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $7,509,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,648.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 701,756 shares of company stock worth $34,216,334. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

