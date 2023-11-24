Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,169 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.08% of Rogers worth $234,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,978,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $197,666,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $168,039,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,143,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ROG stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $173.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $229.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers

About Rogers

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.