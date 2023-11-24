Capital Research Global Investors Sells 10,380,972 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,334,127 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 10,380,972 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $222,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410,891 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $139,865,000 after buying an additional 330,847 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 171.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,411 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 75,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,690,703 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $61,487,000 after acquiring an additional 797,854 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 220,521 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 171,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $15.98 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.