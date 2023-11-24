Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,023 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.52% of Cheniere Energy worth $191,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $177.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $179.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.