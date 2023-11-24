Capital World Investors Acquires 124,953 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,953 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in argenx were worth $460,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of argenx by 43.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX opened at $492.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.88. argenx SE has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.25.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

